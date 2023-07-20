England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
U.S. News

Video shows Oklahoma judge texting and scrolling on phone in trial over fatal beating of 2-year-old

 
Share

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) — A new judge in Oklahoma is facing scrutiny after courtroom video showed her scrolling through social media and texting on her cellphone throughout the murder trial for a man accused in the fatal beating of a 2-year-old, a newspaper reports.

Security video obtained by The Oklahoman shows Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom texting or messaging for minutes at a time during jury selection, opening statements and testimony in the trial for a man in the death of his girlfriend’s son. At one point, Soderstrom searched for a GIF, an animated image.

Soderstrom, 50, can also be seen checking Facebook during the trial, which began last month in Chandler, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City, the newspaper reported.

Other news
FILE - This Feb. 11, 2023, booking photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Jemaine Cannon. Oklahoma is preparing to execute Cannon on Thursday, July 20, 2023, for stabbing 20-year-old Sharonda Clark to death with a butcher knife in 1995 after his escape from a prison work center. In a statement sent to The Associated Press this week, Cannon's attorney, Mark Henricksen, said the state's decision to proceed with Cannon's execution amounts to “historic barbarism.” But prosecutors from the attorney general's office and Clark's adult daughters have urged the state to execute Cannon. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Oklahoma executes a man for the 1995 butcher knife slaying of a Tulsa woman
Oklahoma has executed a man for stabbing a Tulsa woman to death with a butcher knife in 1995. Fifty-one-year-old Jemaine Cannon received a lethal injection Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
FILE - In this image from video provided by C-SPAN, Louis Milione, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's principal deputy administrator, speaks during a hearing held by the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health in Washington on Dec. 2, 2021. Milione, the DEA’s second-in-command, quietly resigned in 2023, amid reporting by The Associated Press that he previously consulted for a pharmaceutical distributor sanctioned for a deluge of suspicious painkiller shipments and did similar work for the drugmaker that became the face of the opioid epidemic: Purdue Pharma. (C-SPAN via AP, File)
Revolving Door: DEA’s No.2 quits amid reports of previous consulting work for Big Pharma
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s second-in-command has quietly stepped down amid reporting by The Associated Press that he previously consulted for a pharmaceutical distributor sanctioned for a deluge of suspicious painkiller shipments and did similar work for the drugmaker that became the
Mascots listen to Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormack speak at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Big 12 notebook: Oklahoma State loses lot of starters in transfer portal; Title game staying put
Oklahoma State has had plenty of turnover in the transfer portal. The Cowboys lost at least eight starters among 18 players who went into the transfer portal since last season.
CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 22, NOT JUNE 21 - A line of people wanting to attend the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting extends down a hallway, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP)
2 Oklahoma men charged after contentious Board of Education meeting
Two Oklahoma men are facing criminal charges after scuffling that broke out when the two allegedly tried to control access to a State Board of Education meeting.

Soderstrom was sworn in on Jan. 9 after being elected in November. Her four-year term expires in January 2027.

Soderstrom declined to comment to the newspaper because the verdict could still be appealed, saying judges are prohibited from discussing pending cases. A request for comment from The Associated Press was not immediately returned Thursday.

The trial ended in a second-degree manslaughter conviction for Khristian Tyler Martzall in the 2018 death of Braxton Danker. Prosecutors had asked jurors to find him guilty of first-degree murder.

Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said Wednesday that at the request of the Oklahoma Council on Judicial Complaints, he provided the state agency with video from the trial. The council receives and investigates accusations of misconduct by judges.

Taylor Henderson, the council’s director, said that by law, their investigations “are similar to the grand jury, and they are to be held in secrecy.” She said they cannot say whether or not they are conducting an investigation.

The sheriff said the cameras were placed in the courtroom for safety reasons. He said there’s no sound on the video, which is monitored by his office.

District Attorney Adam Panter said he reviewed the video after getting a tip from courthouse personnel. He said he found the judge “spent hours of the trial” texting and scrolling on her cell phone.

“It is both shocking and disappointing,” he told the newspaper. “Jurors are banned from using cellphones in the courtroom during trials because we expect them to give their full time and attention to the evidence being presented. I would expect and hope the court would hold itself to the same standard required of the jurors, regardless of the type of case.”

Panter said he never saw her using the phone. The videos show that the judge held the phone in her lap and below the top of the judge’s bench while using it or set it down in an open drawer.

Defense attorney Velia Lopez said the judge did a great job, and she never saw the judge on the phone.