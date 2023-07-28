U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
U.S. News

Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi

 
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman has been found guilty of threatening to kill a federal judge last fall.

Jurors on Wednesday convicted Candra Clark, 41, of Ridgeland, of sending two threats-filled emails to U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Percy, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves set sentencing for Oct. 23.

The first profanity-laced email, sent at 1:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, asked Percy to meet her in public “where i can just end you and the problems you (expletive) cause!” She signed her name to the email. In the second email, sent just before dawn, Clark accused the judge of abusing his power and threatened to charge him with treason.

Clark was arrested four days later and has been held in the Lafayette County Detention Center without bond. While awaiting trial, Clark filed numerous handwritten motions and letters to the court. In one letter this spring, she criticized her lawyer, calling Thomas Levidiotis “over opinionated” and a “reprobate who should have his tongue removed.”

In his arguments on her behalf, Levidiotis used Clark’s filings and “other wacky writings” to question her mental stability and point out the “nearly homeless” woman had no car and was never in a position to carry out any alleged threat.

“She is her own worst enemy in this prosecution,” Levidiotis said in an April court filing. “(She) may write threatening emails, leave ugly messages on voice-mail, stab voodoo dolls that look like how she imagines a judge to look, but it is just not reasonable to impute a ‘true threat’ made with ‘intent to retaliate’ into her vague (and frankly comical) musings.”

Following the guilty verdict Clark fired Levidiotis. At her sentencing hearing, she will be represented by attorney Victoria Washington.

Clark has a history of sending threatening letters to Child Protective Services and the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office. The Tippah County Chancery Court issued a permanent injunction against Clark to prevent her from having any contact with CPS because of her threats to employees.