An American billionaire says he’ll stop funding the think tank behind Israel’s judicial overhaul

FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal
FILE - Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday Aug. 4, 2023 to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andrew Tate released from house arrest
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US faces a familiar foe
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
World News

An American billionaire says he’ll stop funding the think tank behind Israel’s judicial overhaul

A man carries the U.S. flag with a placard reading, "horror movie for the sake of reasonableness," as Israelis march in support of the judicial system during a protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul it, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
1 of 3 | 

A man carries the U.S. flag with a placard reading, “horror movie for the sake of reasonableness,” as Israelis march in support of the judicial system during a protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul it, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israeli activist Moran Zer Katzenstein, center, leads chants as she marches with her group Bonot Alternativa (Women Building an Alternative) in support of the judicial system during a protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul it, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Women Building an Alternative
2 of 3 | 

Israeli activist Moran Zer Katzenstein, center, leads chants as she marches with her group Bonot Alternativa (Women Building an Alternative) in support of the judicial system during a protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul it, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Women Building an Alternative
Israelis march in support of the judicial system during a protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul it, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
3 of 3 | 

Israelis march in support of the judicial system during a protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul it, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
By ISABEL DEBRE
 
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — An American billionaire and major donor to a Jerusalem think tank backing the Israeli government’s divisive judicial overhaul said on Friday that he would stop giving to the conservative group.

The decision by Arthur Dantchik, a 65-year-old libertarian multibillionaire from New York, to cut funding to the Kohelet Policy Forum reflects the scope of the unrelenting protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to weaken the Supreme Court.

“I believe what is most critical at this time is for Israel to focus on healing and national unity,” Dantchik said in a statement shared with The Associated Press announcing his move to halt funding. “Throughout my life, I have supported a diverse array of organizations that promote individual liberties and economic freedoms for all people.”

The protests have raged in Israel for seven months, exposing deep-seated social tensions and thrusting the country into a crisis over the future of its democracy.

Other news
Mourners cry after taking the last look at the body of Mahmoud Abu Saan, 18, at a mosque during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Israeli security forces killed Abu Saan during a military raid into the northern West Bank on Friday, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli army said soldiers shot at Palestinians in Tulkarem who threw stones and explosives at them. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
In latest violence, 18-year-old Palestinian killed during Israeli military raid
Esther Hayut, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Israel, center, sits on the bench with justices Uzi Vogelman, left, and Issac Amit, right, during a hearing on a petition against a law that limits removal of a prime minister from office to medical and mental incapacitation, which makes forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office over a conflict of interest while on trial for corruption more difficult, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israel’s Supreme Court hears case against a law protecting Netanyahu from being removed from office
FILE - Demonstrators wave the Israeli and Palestinian flags during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Israel is being rocked by a wave of mass protests calling to uphold the country’s democracy. But the cries for democracy lack any clear message of opposition to Israel’s rule over millions of Palestinians, exposing a contradiction that has been coursing through the demonstrations. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Israeli protesters are calling for democracy. But what about the occupation of Palestinians?

The Kohelet Policy Forum, founded in 2012 by American-Israeli computer scientist Moshe Koppel, has emerged as one of the main architects of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul package.

Kohelet declined to comment specifically on Dantchik, saying only that the donations it receives “are broad-based and increasing steadily.”

Israeli media has reported Kohelet has been involved in negotiations over the overhaul plans. The changes would give the government more control over the selection of judges and make it harder for the Supreme Court to strike down laws. At one point earlier this year, a member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party said the think tank even provided the government with the same overhaul proposal that it presented to Israel’s parliament.

The Israeli parliament, or Knesset, passed first major measure in the judicial overhaul last month, unleashing widespread unrest among critics who fear it will blunt one of Israel’s few checks on government overreach and erode its democratic institutions. Supporters of the plan, including Kohelet, claim it will boost democracy by giving the elected government more power than unelected judges.

Dantchik’s announcement Friday also drew attention to the powerful influence American money and ideas have on Israeli politics. In 2021, the Haaretz daily first identified Dantchik as one of Kohelet’s two principal financial supporters in an investigation that revealed a maze of opaque third-party groups in the United States through which Dantchik and others channeled their donations.

Kohelet is not required to disclose its donations, and the exact amount that Dantchik has provided over the years is not publicly known.

As the co-founder of Susquehanna International Group, a powerful privately held financial firm in Pennsylvania, Dantchik is worth $7.3 billion, according to Forbes’ latest tally.

Kohelet’s founder, Koppel, keeps a low profile and long has avoided questions about the think tank’s donors.

Despite its support from some American Jewish businessmen, the turmoil over the judicial changes in Israel threatens to strain ties with Israel’s closet ally. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized Netanyahu’s push to overhaul the judiciary. Liberal Jewish organizations in the U.S. have condemned the legislation.

In his statement on Kohelet, Dantchik warned against the widening rifts in Israeli society that the overhaul plan has highlighted.

“When a society becomes dangerously fragmented, people must come together to preserve democracy,” he said.