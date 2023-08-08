Julen Lopetegui out as manager of Wolverhampton days before start of Premier League season

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Julen Lopetegui left his position as Wolverhampton manager on Tuesday after nine months in charge and less than a week before the start of the Premier League season.

The former Spain and Real Madrid coach was reportedly unhappy with the club’s financial situation.

Wolves and Lopetegui “have reached an agreement to part ways,” the club said in a statement.

Lopetegui took charge in November with the team in last place in the league and guided Wolves comfortably to safety and a 13th-place finish.

Wolverhampton is reportedly set to hire Gary O’Neil, who departed Bournemouth during the offseason, as a replacement.

