Sports

Julie Ertz retires from soccer after 10-year career and 2 Women’s World Cup titles

FILE - United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) waves after she was presented a jersey marking her 100th match before an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women's World Cup titles. I gave everything I had to the sport that I love," she said in a statement announcing her retirement, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
FILE - United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) waves after she was presented a jersey marking her 100th match before an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles. I gave everything I had to the sport that I love,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
FILE - Team member Julie Ertz emerges from the plane holding the Women's World Cup trophy as officers applaud the arrival of the U.S. women's soccer team at Newark Liberty International Airport, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women's World Cup titles. I gave everything I had to the sport that I love,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE - Team member Julie Ertz emerges from the plane holding the Women’s World Cup trophy as officers applaud the arrival of the U.S. women’s soccer team at Newark Liberty International Airport, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles. I gave everything I had to the sport that I love,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE - United States defender Julie Ertz (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Zealand during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Commerce City, Colo., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women's World Cup titles. I gave everything I had to the sport that I love,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
FILE - United States defender Julie Ertz (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Zealand during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Commerce City, Colo., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles. I gave everything I had to the sport that I love,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
By ANNE M. PETERSON
 
Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles.

Ertz, 31, had already hinted at her retirement at this summer’s World Cup after the United States fell to Sweden on penalties in the Round of 16, tearfully telling reporters it was likely her final match wearing the team crest. She made it official Thursday.

“I gave everything I had to the sport that I love,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement. “With that I can walk away with no regrets because while I gave soccer every ounce of myself, soccer gave me even more, and for that I’ll always be thankful.”

Ertz also retired from her club team, Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League.

It was uncertain whether Ertz would return to soccer before she was named to this summer’s World Cup team. She nursed a knee injury before playing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, helping the U.S. win a bronze medal, then took time off for the birth of her son last year.

But she appeared in a pair of exhibition matches against Ireland in April and signed with Angel City, working her way back into shape.

Known for her versatility, Ertz played a defensive midfield position for the 2019 World Cup championship team. She was a center back in the 2015 tournament, which the United States also won.

Ertz played at center back in this year’s tournament, filling in for injured veteran Becky Sauerbrunn.

“The future is in absolutely great hands,” Ertz told reporters at the World Cup after the earliest exit ever for the United States. “You know, sometimes you learn the most from your failures, which sucks. But it’s part of my career as well.”

Ertz finishes her national team career with 20 goals in 122 appearances. She played in 17 World Cup matches, starting all of them.

She scored six goals in 95 games with the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars from 2014-2021. She played in three games for Angel City this season with one goal.

She was named U.S. Soccer’s Player of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer