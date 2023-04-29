Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez exits game with sore lower back

TORONTO (AP) — Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez left Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a sore lower back.

He was replaced in center field by AJ Pollock.

The 22-year-old Rodríguez won the AL Rookie of the Year award last season and was selected for the All-Star Game.

He began the day batting .236 with five homers, 13 RBIs and a .745 OPS this year.

