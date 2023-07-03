A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
This combination of images shows "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" by Taylor Swift, left, and “I Inside the Old Year Dying” by PJ Harvey. (Republic Records, left, and Partisan Records via AP)
What to stream this week
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
A Palestinian demonstrator waves two Palestinian flags while others burn tires during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, along the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, Monday, July 3, 2023. Israel struck targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank with drones early Monday and deployed hundreds of troops in the area. Palestinian health officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
West Bank
U.S. News

ThunderShirts, dance parties and anxiety meds can help ease dogs’ July Fourth dread

For a lot of dogs and dog parents, the Fourth of July brings up feelings of anxiety, worry and dread every year. (July 3)

By TERRY TANG
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — On the Friday before the Fourth of July, more than a dozen dog owners waited in triple-digit temperatures in south Phoenix to get into a microchipping event inside a shelter.

It didn’t hurt that Maricopa County was offering a discount. But, several were there because they knew having a microchip with their contact information implanted in their pups would increase the likelihood of their pet being returned if the worst happens on Independence Day.

“Ava’s a scaredy-cat of any loud noises,” said Rori Chang, who was there with her golden retriever. “Her immediate reaction is to hide in corners and after that, she will literally paw at you wanting you to pet her the whole time.”

More on the Fourth of July
FILE - In a May 24, 2012 file photo, bottle rockets are shown at Southgate Fireworks in Southgate, Mich. A year-and-a-half after legalizing louder, more powerful fireworks in Michigan, lawmakers are close to giving local governments the power to restrict their use around holidays after a slew of complaints were lodged by the public. A 2011 law lets cities, townships and villages pass their own rules concerning the ignition, discharge and use of consumer-grade fireworks. But it prohibits the ordinances from applying on or near a national holiday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
July Fourth fireworks dazzle us, and often injure us. Here’s why they’re a huge part of the holiday.
FILE - President Barack Obama poses for a photo during a visit with service members at the White House Independence Day celebration July 4, 2012, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
Fanfare, golf and boos have marked July Fourth for US presidents. Zachary Taylor’s was the worst
This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for Iraqi spice-crusted grilled chicken served over warmed flatbread. (Milk Street via AP)
For barbecue season and July 4, grill a whole spiced chicken — without the seasoning sliding off

Most of the U.S. may be looking forward to Tuesday for dazzling displays of fireworks or setting off firecrackers and poppers with their neighbors. Those with furry, four-legged family members — maybe not so much. They’re searching for solutions to the Fourth of July anxiety that fireworks bring.

Their behavior can range from cowering in corners to running away from home. Trying to figure out what will soothe a dog can practically feel like an annual tradition in itself.

Without fail, Dr. Kelley DeGroff, a veterinarian in Phoenix, gets requests for anxiety medication from some pet owners starting two weeks before July 4. This past week, there have been two to three requests daily.

“I think it has to do with certain breeds. Obviously, hunting dogs are bred for that purpose and they don’t typically have any issues with it. But a lot of other dogs, it seems to trigger a fight-or-flight response in them,” DeGroff said.

DeGroff prescribes either a gum gel that helps with noise phobia or anxiety pills. She is expecting numerous requests for meds as late as Monday. But dog owners shouldn’t be asking so close to the holiday. A week before is best.

“That way, when they give you medication you can do a trial dose beforehand so that you know what to expect and you know it’s going to do what you want it to do,” DeGroff said.

If you don’t have time to obtain veterinarian assistance, she suggests calming supplements or a ThunderShirt, a wrap that is supposed to feel like a gentle hug for the dog.

Doggy day cares are also trying to offer more resources. The franchise owners of several Phoenix-area locations of Dogtopia, a nationwide company, have brought in two to three additional staff over the past couple years, according to marketing manager David Duran.

Other news
University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric, right, pets Jonathan XV, a 2-month old Siberian husky who will take over as the official UConn Husky mascot this fall, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. The puppy is living with the same host family as UConn's current mascot, Jonathan XIV, and being trained for his new duties, which include appearing at sporting and other on-campus events and doing social media promotions. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school’s next mascot
University of Connecticut officials welcomed a new celebrity to campus, and they say he’s a very good boy.
Dr. Kwane Stewart checks a dog's health in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. “The Street Vet,” as Stewart is known, has been supporting California's homeless population and their pets for almost a decade, ever since he helped a man with a flea-infested dog outside of a convenience store. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Nearly 1/3 of the US homeless population lives in California. This veterinarian cares for the pets
A California veterinarian is caring for the pets of the state’s homeless population. Dr. Kwane Stewart calls himself the Street Vet.
A dog walks through an opening at a Colombian Army training facility for military working dogs to serve alongside troops in various capacities, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle
With his golden snout and his pointy ears, Wilson became a national hero in Colombia when he helped the military find four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and were lost in the Amazon jungle for 40 days.
FILE - Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to officials, a man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park. The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, police said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Man stabs pit bull to death in Central Park after argument between dog walkers
A man stabbed a pit bull to death in New York City’s Central Park after a verbal dispute with the dog’s owner.

On Tuesday, they will be extending pickup hours until 11 p.m. if pet parents want to enjoy festivities a little longer. Even though the playrooms are mostly soundproof, employees will be having “dance parties” and blasting music to help block out the sound of fireworks.

One fireworks seller has found a way to be part of the solution.

Bille Jo Gonzales is now in her fourth year of selling CBD dog treats at Gonzo’s Fire of Mines fireworks in Butte, Montana. She saw the treats made by local baker Heidi Johnson on Facebook and reached out.

“It helps my business because my business is actually creating the problem,” Gonzales said.

It’s a win-win situation that she thinks more fireworks vendors should consider.

“I’d say it’s increased our business and it’s great for advertising,” Gonzales said.

Unfortunately, dogs inevitably go missing nationwide every July Fourth. That’s where shelters come in, picking up more strays than usual in the days following.

A city animal shelter in Great Falls, 155 miles (249 kilometers) north of Butte, recently installed a 24/7 microchip scanning device to help people find lost dogs’ owners even when the shelter is closed.

Maricopa County’s two shelters are already currently over capacity with more than 800 dogs, so they will be hard-pressed to receive any more during the holiday. Not as many dogs were brought there on July Fourth during the coronavirus pandemic because fireworks shows were fewer, said Kim Powell, spokesperson for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. But with most local fireworks productions back on, county shelters are expecting the number of dogs arriving to jump by 30%-60%.

“This is something that the shelter world dreads all year long,” Powell said. “We started talking about planning ahead of this back in March.”

Those conversations are what led to the county’s microchipping event. If you don’t have time to get your pet microchipped, then at least write your contact information on their collar, Powell advises. Also, even if your property is enclosed, keep your dog on a leash.

“When they get spooked, they’re not thinking rationally so it’s best to just be with them, keep an eye on them,” Powell said.

Seattle resident James Pelletier is taking his own initiative to ensure nothing happens to his 6-year-old Papillon Chihuahua mix, Lilly. Pelletier is taking an inside-the-box approach and turning his home’s basement apartment into a “soundproof bunker.”

“I’m just going to hang some blankets over the door and then foam-insulate the small window and then put a little stereo in there and just play music that I probably can’t stand for however many hours and/or days,” Pelletier said, chuckling.

For him, sanctioned fireworks shows aren’t as big of a problem as residents who incessantly set off illegal fireworks or firecrackers.

“Hopefully, people will use common sense with this stuff,” Pelletier said.