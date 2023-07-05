FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
U.S. News

Mass shootings claim lives at gatherings over the July Fourth holiday

Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV via AP)
Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV via AP)

Fourth of July fireworks boxes and debris litter Meade Street follow a shooting in Washington, early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV via AP)
Fourth of July fireworks boxes and debris litter Meade Street follow a shooting in Washington, early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV via AP)

Gov. Wes Moore speaks to the media during a visit to the Brooklyn Homes Community Center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, to meet residents following a mass shooting several days earlier that killed two people and injured multiple others. Moore was joined by, from left, Sen. Ben Cardin, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, first lady Dawn Moore, Del. Luke Clippinger, Senate President Bill Ferguson, Mayor Brandon Scott and other officials. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Gov. Wes Moore speaks to the media during a visit to the Brooklyn Homes Community Center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, to meet residents following a mass shooting several days earlier that killed two people and injured multiple others. Moore was joined by, from left, Sen. Ben Cardin, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, first lady Dawn Moore, Del. Luke Clippinger, Senate President Bill Ferguson, Mayor Brandon Scott and other officials. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Gov. Wes Moore speaks with Police Chaplain Denise Reid during a visit to the Brooklyn Homes Community Center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Reid has been one of the chaplains ministering to Brooklyn Homes residents following the mass shooting at a block party several days earlier that killed two people and wounded multiple others. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Gov. Wes Moore speaks with Police Chaplain Denise Reid during a visit to the Brooklyn Homes Community Center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Reid has been one of the chaplains ministering to Brooklyn Homes residents following the mass shooting at a block party several days earlier that killed two people and wounded multiple others. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

People gather for the annual Fourth of July parade in the Como neighborhood on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Authorities say several people were killed and others injured when shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds after a holiday festival in the Texas neighborhood. The shooting in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como happened late Monday night, just hours after the annual ComoFest. (Amanda McCoy /Star-Telegram via AP)
People gather for the annual Fourth of July parade in the Como neighborhood on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Authorities say several people were killed and others injured when shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds after a holiday festival in the Texas neighborhood. The shooting in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como happened late Monday night, just hours after the annual ComoFest. (Amanda McCoy /Star-Telegram via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Mass shootings broke out at festivals, block parties and other gatherings in a handful of cities this week as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July.

Gun violence that flared in Washington, D.C, Louisiana, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Texas and Florida left more than a dozen dead and almost 60 wounded — including children as young as 2 years old.

In Shreveport, Louisiana, at least three people were killed and 10 others wounded late Tuesday night, Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Willhite said. One of the injured was in critical condition Wednesday but the others were expected to survive, she said.

No arrests have been made.

“We are struggling with getting information from those who were present. We’re not getting a lot of cooperation,” Willhite said.

Another body was found in the area Wednesday morning, police Chief Wayne Smith said at a news conference.

“Chances are likely that it is a result of what occurred here last night,” Smith said.

Nine people outside enjoying the Independence Day festivities in the nation’s capital were shot and wounded early Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding around 1 a.m. to the mass shooting in a neighborhood about a 20-minute drive east of the White House found a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old among the victims, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said. The victims, who were not publicly identified, were hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

The gunshots were fired from a dark SUV seen driving through the neighborhood, Parsons said, calling the shooting targeted. It was unclear if there was more than one shooter in the vehicle, and no arrests had been made, police said.

On Monday night, a shooter in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys, ages 2 and 13, before surrendering, police said.

Three people were killed and eight others were injured when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds that had gathered in a Texas neighborhood after a festival in the area, authorities said. The shooting in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como happened late Monday night, about two hours after the annual ComoFest ended.

Thirty people were shot, two fatally, at a block party in Baltimore early Sunday. Many of the shooting victims were children, authorities said.

And in Florida, a 7-year-old child was killed in a shooting during an altercation between two groups gathered for July Fourth celebrations along a causeway that crosses Tampa Bay, police said. A man also was hit with gunfire but was expected to survive. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.