Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Simone Biles wins the US Classic
CORRECTS THAT SAKKARI IS FROM GREECE, NOT GERMANY - Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Coco Gauff defeats Maria Sakkari in DC Open final
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, reacts with her teammates following their loss to Sweden in their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
USWNT loses to Sweden on penalty kicks
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Railway officials say some passengers were killed and dozens more injured when a train derailed near the town of Nawabshah in southern Sindh province. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Pakistan train derailment
U.S. News

At least 2 buildings destroyed in flooding in Alaska’s capital from glacial lake water release

 
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — At least two buildings have been destroyed and residents of others have been evacuated in Juneau after flooding caused by a release of water from a glacier-dammed lake, officials said Sunday.

The Mendenhall River flooded Saturday because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska’s capital city, a news release from the City and Borough of Juneau said.

Video posted on social media showed towering trees behind a home falling into the rushing river as the water ate away at the bank. Eventually, the home, teetering at the edge, also collapsed into the river.

River levels were falling Sunday but the city said the banks of the river remain highly unstable. Some roadways have been blocked by silt and debris from the flooding, it said.

Such glacial outburst floods happen when glaciers melt and pour massive amounts of water into nearby lakes. A study released earlier this year found such floods pose a risk to 15 million people around the globe, more than half of them in India, Pakistan, Peru and China.

Suicide Basin has released water that has caused flooding along the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River since 2011, according to the National Weather Service. However, the maximum water level in the lake on Saturday night exceeded the previous record flood stage set in July 2016, the weather service said.