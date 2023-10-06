Colorado funeral home
Simone Biles
Nobel Peace Prize
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
U.S. News

Chicago-area man charged in connection to Juneteenth party shooting where 1 died and 22 were hurt

FILE - A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., June 18, 2023. A suburban Chicago teen is facing weapons charges in connection with a June shooting where one person died and 22 others were injured, authorities said Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., June 18, 2023. A suburban Chicago teen is facing weapons charges in connection with a June shooting where one person died and 22 others were injured, authorities said Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
FILE - Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., June 18, 2023. A suburban Chicago teen is facing weapons charges in connection with a June shooting where one person died and 22 others were injured, authorities said Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., June 18, 2023. A suburban Chicago teen is facing weapons charges in connection with a June shooting where one person died and 22 others were injured, authorities said Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
FILE - Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., June 18, 2023. A suburban Chicago teen is facing weapons charges in connection with a June shooting where one person died and 22 others were injured, authorities said Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., June 18, 2023. A suburban Chicago teen is facing weapons charges in connection with a June shooting where one person died and 22 others were injured, authorities said Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
 
Share

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been charged in connection with a June shooting where one person died and 22 others were injured, authorities said Friday.

The 19-year-old Aurora man is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

The man was denied pretrial release during a court appearance Friday, Berlin said.

AP isn’t naming him until we have reached him, his lawyer or other representative for comment.

Other news
In this image provided by the Chicago Field Museum, the bodies of migrating birds are displayed, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at the Chicago Field Museum, in Chicago. The birds were killed when they flew into the windows of the McCormick Place Lakeside Center, a Chicago exhibition hall, the night of Oct. 4-5. According to the Chicago Audubon Society, nearly 1,000 birds migrating south during the night grew confused by the exhibition center's lights and collided with the building. (Daryl Coldren/Chicago Field Museum via AP)
Nearly 1,000 migrating songbirds perish after crashing into windows at Chicago exhibition hall
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Nigeria’s president faces new challenge to election victory as opposition claims he forged diploma
This photo provided by Daniel Wilsey shows Dorothy Hoffner, 104, falling through the air with tandem jumper Derek Baxter as she becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Ill. (Daniel Wilsey via AP)
Chicago woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world’s oldest skydiver

The shooting occurred June 18 at a strip mall parking lot in Willowbrook where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, authorities said.

The man charged was with a group of individuals standing outside a beauty supply store when he began shooting a .45-caliber handgun in the direction of other people at the celebration, Berlin said. After the shooting, the man fled the scene, the prosecutor said. DuPage County sheriff’s deputies took the man into custody Wednesday.

Reginald Meadows, 31, of Willowbrook died in the shooting. The Aurora man has not been charged in Meadows’ death.

The shooting prompted statements at the time by the White House and Illinois’ governor.

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement that he was monitoring the investigation.

“Gathering for a holiday gathering should be a joyful occasion, not a time where gunfire erupts and families are forced to run for safety,” Pritzker said.