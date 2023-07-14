Arsenal signs Jurrien Timber from Ajax for $45M to strengthen defensive options

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal signed Netherlands defender Jurriën Timber from Ajax on Friday to strengthen its defensive options for another run at the Premier League title and its return to the Champions League.

The 22-year-old Timber moved for a fee of 40 million euros ($45 million), Ajax said. It could rise to 45 million euros ($50.5 million) with add-ons.

Timber, a ball-playing defender who played for the Netherlands at last year’s World Cup in Qatar and was also in the squad for the European Championship in 2021, offers versatility in being able to play at center back or on the right. Arsenal collapsed late in last season’s Premier League title race to finish second behind Manchester City after sustaining some injuries in defense.

“We’re really excited that Jurrien has joined us,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “He is a versatile young defender who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality.

“Jurrien is a young player, but has already achieved so much. He has experienced what it’s like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax.”

Timber, who joined Ajax’s academy in 2014, won league titles with the team in 2021 and ’22.

Arsenal could also announce the signing of England midfielder Declan Rice imminently from West Ham. The club has already brought in Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea this offseason in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($82 million).

CHONG TO LUTON

Premier League newcomer Luton signed former Manchester United winger Tahith Chong from Birmingham for a reported 4 million pounds ($5.25 million).

Chong was at Birmingham for two years, the first being on loan.

