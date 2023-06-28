Just Stop Oil protesters briefly disrupt Ashes cricket test between England and Australia

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Just Stop Oil protesters briefly disrupt Ashes cricket test between England and Australia

Security grab a Just Stop Oil protester during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Security grab a Just Stop Oil protester during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

England's Johnny Bairstow carries a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
A demonstrator throws colored powder on the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England's Ben Stokes, left, tries to stop a demonstrator on the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England's Ben Stokes and Australia's David Warner, right, watches a 'Just Stop Oil' protestor pushed to the ground during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England's Johnny Bairstow carries a Just Stop Oil protestor off the pitch, during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
England's Ben Stokes grabs a Just Stop Oil protester on the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
A demonstrator throws colored powder on the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A demonstrator throws colored powder on the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A demonstrator throws colored powder on the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
LONDON (AP) — Two protesters from the Just Stop Oil group ran onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia on Wednesday.

The environmental activists tried to spread orange powder on the field but the England and Australia players intervened.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tackled one protester and carried the person about 50 meters (yards) before leaving him in the hands of security over the boundary hoardings. England captain Ben Stokes and Australia batter David Warner corralled the other protester.

Some orange powder was released but only on the grass, away from the pitch.

“Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Bairstow went to the England changing room to clean himself of some powder, Lord’s staff quickly cleaned up what little orange fell on the grass, and play resumed about five minutes later.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted other major sporting events in Britain this year. They held up the England team bus briefly during the test against Ireland in London this month, and have targeted Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the world snooker championship in Sheffield.

“Their actions not only endanger themselves and those who work at the ground, but they have consistently shown complete disregard for the people who pay to attend events, not just here at Lord’s but around the country at other sporting venues,” Marylebone Cricket Club CEO Guy Lavender said in a statement.

The activists want the British government to stop new fuel licensing and production.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports