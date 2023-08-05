Verlander pitches 7 innings and starts second Astros’ stint with 3-1 loss to the Yankees

FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive, judge rules
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
Sports

Verlander pitches 7 innings and starts second Astros’ stint with 3-1 loss to the Yankees

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the New York Yankees in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the New York Yankees in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) watches as New York Yankees' Jake Bauers (61) run the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) watches as New York Yankees’ Jake Bauers (61) run the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander, center, has a mound conference with pitching coach Joshua Miller, left, in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander, center, has a mound conference with pitching coach Joshua Miller, left, in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander watches from the dugout railing during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander watches from the dugout railing during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres gestures to the fans after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres gestures to the fans after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, right, throws to first to complete a double play after forcing out Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) at second in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, right, throws to first to complete a double play after forcing out Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman (2) at second in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By LARRY FLEISHER
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched seven innings, allowed a go-ahead home run to Jake Bauers in the fifth inning and began his second stint for the Houston Astros with a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Verlander (6-6) allowed seven hits, his second most this season and lost a regular-season start to the Yankees for the first time since June 19, 2015, with Detroit. He struck out four and walked two and fell to 10-8 lifetime against the Yankees in the regular season.

The Astros reacquired Verlander on Tuesday from the Mets for a pair of top prospects. The Mets also sent as much as $50 million to the Astros to help pay off Verlander’s contract — the two-year deal worth a guaranteed $86.7 million he signed in December, shortly after helping the Astros win the World Series.

Rookie Anthony Volpe lifted a sacrifice fly in the second against Verlander for the Yankees, who won for the third time in four games. Gleyber Torres added a homer to open the eighth off Kendall Graveman.

Other news
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his two-run double against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yainer Diaz, Yordan Alvarez homer off Luis Severino to help Astros beat Yankees 7-3
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Harrison Bader after the team's 4-3 win in a baseball game against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Stanton and McKinney hit homers, Volpe delivers tiebreaking RBI single as Yankees top Astros
New York Mets' Justin Verlander looks at the fans applauding him as he leaves the field after being removed from a baseball game in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Verlander is back with the Astros after a ‘whirlwind’ few days following his trade from the Mets

Giancarlo Stanton reached three times, but was easily thrown out by center fielder Mauricio Dubon attempting to score from second on DJ LeMahieu’s base hit in the third inning. Dubon’s throw reached the plate well before the slugger got there after Stanton glanced at the toss halfway down the third base line.

Jose Altuve hit his 200th career homer off Nestor Cortes in the third, but that was Houston’s only hit off the Yankees left-hander.

Cortes returned from a rotator cuff strain and went the first four innings since he was on a pitch count following two rehab starts. In his first start since May 30 in Seattle, the left-hander allowed only Altuve’s homer with two outs in the third.

Cortes had a season-high eight strikeouts, walked one and threw 64 pitches while showing a slight uptick in fastball velocity.

Ian Hamilton (2-1) pitched two innings to earn the win, Tommy Kahnle pitched the seventh and Michael King struck out Altuve looking at a full count changeup to end the eighth with a runner on. Clay Holmes earned his 16th save.

Verlander began his 103rd regular-season start as an Astro by getting a called third strike on Bauers. He called out a trainer to deal with a bloody knuckle and struck out LeMahieu with two on to end the first.

After allowing consecutive hits to open the second, Verlander allowed Volpe’s fly ball to put the Yankees ahead.

Altuve’s milestone blast to left tied the game in the third, but Bauers gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Jose Urquidy (2-2, 5.20 ERA) opposes New York LHP Carlos Rodón (1-4, 6.29) on Sunday. Urquidy has been on the injured list since May 1 because of right shoulder discomfort.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb