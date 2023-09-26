Powerball jackpot
Hunter Biden vs Rudy Giuliani
Government shutdown
Amazon sued by FTC
Cassidy Hutchinson book
Sports

Milik scrambles in Juventus’ winner for 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten Lecce in Serie A

Torino's Arkadiusz Milik, center, scores the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Lecce in Torino, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Torino’s Arkadiusz Milik, center, scores the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Lecce in Torino, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
Torino's Arkadiusz Milik, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Lecce in Torino, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Torino’s Arkadiusz Milik, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Lecce in Torino, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
Lecce's head coach Roberto D'Aversa reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Lecce in Torino, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Lecce’s head coach Roberto D’Aversa reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Lecce in Torino, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
Torino's Andrea Cambiaso, right, and Lecce's Alexis Blin, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Lecce in Torino, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.(Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Torino’s Andrea Cambiaso, right, and Lecce’s Alexis Blin, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Lecce in Torino, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.(Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
 
Share

TURIN, Italy (AP) —

Arkadiusz Milik scored for Juventus to beat Lecce 1-0 on Tuesday and deal the visitors their first Serie A loss of the season.

Federico Chiesa missed the only real chance in a forgettable first half for Juventus, which emerged with more vigor after the break.

Milik made the breakthrough in the 57th minute when he emerged at the back post to convert from close range after Adrien Rabiot headed on Weston McKennie’s cross. A VAR check confirmed the Poland striker was onside.

Other news
Bayern's scorer Frans Kraetzig celebrates after scoring his very first goal in a regular match for Bayern during the German Soccer Cup first round match between Preussen Muenster and Bayern Munich in Muenster, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Japanese teen Taichi Fukui among 3 debutants for Bayern in 4-0 win at Münster in German Cup
Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Garnacho on target as Man United beats Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defense
FILE - United States Reggie Cannon celebrates after scoring against Costa Rica during an international friendly soccer match in Sandy, USA, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Reggie Cannon has joined Queen’s Park Rangers on a four-year contract. Cannon was allowed to move outside of the transfer window because he was a free agent after leaving Portuguese club Boavista in June. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
US international Reggie Cannon joins English club Queens Park Rangers

Lecce was one of only two remaining teams along with Inter Milan to remain unbeaten after the opening five rounds but the visitors lacked the attacking threat to trouble Juve’s well-organized defense.

Nikola Krstović went closest for Lecce when he fired wide in the 76th.

Lecce’s Mohamed Kaba was sent off with a second yellow card for what the referee felt was a dive in injury time. Replays suggested the French forward wasn’t looking for a penalty and simply fell in a tussle for the ball.

Juventus slumped to a 4-2 defeat at struggling Sassuolo on Saturday after making three glaring errors and the home team was careful not to risk giving away any more goals on Tuesday. The win lifted the “Old Lady” to second, two points behind Inter, which hosts Sassuolo on Wednesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer