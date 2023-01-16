Michigan Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Cass Tech (4) (10-0) 74 2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (9-1) 65 3. Muskegon (1) (8-0) 64 4. Grand Haven (9-0) 58 5. North Farmington (7-1) 50 6. Grand Rapids Northview (9-1) 44 7. Detroit U-D Jesuit (9-1) 38 8. Grand Blanc (5-2) 35 9. Ann Arbor Huron (8-0) 30 (tie) Orchard Lake St. Mary's (5-3) 30

Others receiving votes: Kalamazoo Central 23, Lansing Waverly 20, Detroit Renaissance 11, Grand Ledge 9, Warren De La Salle 9, Hamtramck 8, Port Huron Northern 6, Rockford 6, Battle Creek Central 5, River Rouge 3, Petoskey 3, Okemos 3, Clarkston 2, Mattawan 2, Detroit Catholic Central 1, Temperance Bedford 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points 1. Romulus Summit Academy (3) (8-1) 72 2. Warren Michigan Collegiate (1) (8-1) 66 3. Ludington (1) (11-0) 59 4. Chelsea (9-0) 58 5. Olivet (9-0) 45 6. Onsted (8-1) 41 7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-3) 39 8. Saginaw (10-2) 36 (tie) Richmond (8-1) 36 10. Goodrich (7-0) 28

Others receiving votes: Warren Lincoln 20, Cadillac 13, Grand Rapids Christian 13, Hart 12, Grand Rapids South Christian 11, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 9, Bridgeport 8, Big Rapids 8, Standish Sterling Central 7, Ionia 5, Flint Hamady 4, Wyoming Lee 3, Boyne City 2, Otsego 2, Benton Harbor 1, Chesaning 1, Tecumseh 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Loyola (6) (9-0) 90 2. Flint Beecher (8-1) 80 3. Laingsburg (10-0) 79 4. Iron Mountain (8-0) 66 5. Bad Axe (10-0) 59 6. New Haven (9-1) 53 7. Niles Brandywine (7-1) 33 (tie) Watervliet (6-0) 33 9. Traverse City St. Francis (6-1) 32 10. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central (7-2) 28

Others receiving votes: Beal City 25, Napoleon 23, Blanchard Montabella 20, Riverview Gabriel Richard 19, Reading 16, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 12, Grandville Calvin Christian 10, Centreville 10, Mason County Central 7, Saginaw Nouvel 6, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 5, Benzonia Benzie Central 5, Ecorse 4, Reese 3, Cass City 1, Vassar 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points 1. Lake Leelanau St Mary (2) (9-0) 71 2. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (3) (7-1) 68 3. Powers North Central (7-0) 61 4. Genesee Christian (7-1) 55 5. Munising (10-0) 49 (tie) Taylor Trillium Academy (7-0) 49 7. Baldwin (8-0) 41 8. Painesdale Jeffers (7-0) 36 9. Hillman (5-1) 32 10. Gaylord St. Mary (8-1) 28

Others receiving votes: Mio Au Sable 23, Bellevue 16, Rudyard 13, Hillsdale Academy 11, Watersmeet 9, Pittsford 7, Kingston 6, Lake Linden-Hubbell 6, Mackinaw City 5, Ironwood 4, Byron Center Zion Christian 3, Litchfield 3, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 2, Ewen-Trout Creek 1, Kalamazoo Phoenix 1.