May 27, 2023 GMT
Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|23
|18
|.561
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|22
|19
|.537
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|21
|22
|.488
|3½
|Salem (Boston)
|20
|22
|.476
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|16
|25
|.390
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|23
|20
|.535
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|22
|21
|.512
|5
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|17
|26
|.395
|10
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|26
|.381
|10½
___
|Friday's Games
Carolina 4, Down East 2
Fredericksburg 8, Salem 5
Augusta 8, Kannapolis 2
Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 0
Columbia 5, Charleston 4
Myrtle Beach 6, Fayetteville 1
|Saturday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.