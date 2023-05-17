Single-A Carolina League Glance

Click to copy

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 19 13 .594 — Down East (Texas) 19 13 .594 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 17 15 .531 2 Salem (Boston) 17 16 .515 2½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 17 17 .500 3 Fredericksburg (Washington) 11 21 .364 8

South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 20 14 .588 — Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 18 14 .563 1 Augusta (Atlanta) 16 17 .485 3½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 16 17 .485 3½ Charleston (Tampa Bay) 14 20 .412 6 Fayetteville (Houston) 13 20 .394 6½

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 14, Kannapolis 2

Down East 10, Fayetteville 0

Salem 3, Lynchburg 0, 8 innings

Augusta 9, Myrtle Beach 4

Charleston 5, Delmarva 1

Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 4

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 11 a.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.