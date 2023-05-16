Single-A Carolina League Glance

Click to copy

Click to copy

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 18 13 .581 — Down East (Texas) 18 13 .581 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 17 14 .548 1 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 17 16 .515 2 Salem (Boston) 16 16 .500 2½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 11 20 .355 7

South Division W L Pct. GB Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 18 13 .581 — Columbia (Kansas City) 19 14 .576 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 16 16 .500 2½ Augusta (Atlanta) 15 17 .469 3½ Fayetteville (Houston) 13 19 .406 5½ Charleston (Tampa Bay) 13 20 .394 6

___

Sunday's Games

Fredericksburg 6, Carolina 3

Delmarva 5, Down East 4

Augusta 6, Charleston 4

Kannapolis 2, Fayetteville 1

Salem 9, Columbia 8

Myrtle Beach 3, Lynchburg 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, :05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 11 a.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.