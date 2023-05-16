Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|17
|14
|.548
|1
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|17
|16
|.515
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|16
|16
|.500
|2½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|11
|20
|.355
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|16
|.500
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|15
|17
|.469
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|13
|19
|.406
|5½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|13
|20
|.394
|6
___
|Sunday's Games
Fredericksburg 6, Carolina 3
Delmarva 5, Down East 4
Augusta 6, Charleston 4
Kannapolis 2, Fayetteville 1
Salem 9, Columbia 8
Myrtle Beach 3, Lynchburg 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, :05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 11 a.m.
Columbia at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.