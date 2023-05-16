AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

May 16, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1813.581
Down East (Texas)1813.581
Delmarva (Baltimore)1714.5481
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1716.5152
Salem (Boston)1616.500
Fredericksburg (Washington)1120.3557

South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1813.581
Columbia (Kansas City)1914.576
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1616.500
Augusta (Atlanta)1517.469
Fayetteville (Houston)1319.406
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1320.3946

Sunday's Games

Fredericksburg 6, Carolina 3

Delmarva 5, Down East 4

Augusta 6, Charleston 4

Kannapolis 2, Fayetteville 1

Salem 9, Columbia 8

Myrtle Beach 3, Lynchburg 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, :05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 11 a.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

