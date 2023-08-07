FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Sports

Kansas men’s hoops loses first exhibition game since 2012 to Bahamian national team

 
BAYAMON, Puerto Rico (AP) — Kansas had its 35-game exhibition winning streak in men’s basketball snapped Monday by the Bahamian national team, which got big performances from NBA stars Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon in an 87-81 victory at Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum.

Hield scored 19 points and Gordon had 12 for the Bahamas, which is preparing for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

The Jayhawks, who had not lost an exhibition since 2012, routed a select team from Puerto Rico to begin a three-game tour of the Caribbean last Thursday. Their new-look lineup led by Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson and returning starters Dajuan Harris Jr., KJ Adams Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. proceeded to hold off the Bahamas 92-87 in their second game Saturday.

Gordon, who signed with the Suns last month, joined the Bahamian squad for the matchup Monday. He previously played for the U.S. in international competition but has been cleared to play for the Bahamas because his mother is originally from Nassau.

Harris scored 23 points and McCullar had 19 in the tour finale for the Jayhawks, who are expected to be No. 1 when the preseason AP Top 25 is released later this year. Dickinson added 16 points and nine rebounds while Nicolas Timberlake scored 13.

