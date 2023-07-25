Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney has surgery for torn meniscus in his knee

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS strike averted
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Sports

Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney has surgery for torn meniscus in his knee

By MATT DERRICK
 
Share

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery Tuesday morning for a torn meniscus in his knee.

However Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid hasn’t ruled Toney out of the team’s season opener against Detroit.

“There is a chance for the first game, but we’ll see,” Reid said after Tuesday’s practice. “We’ll just have to see how other recovery goes with him. But he’s bound and determined he’s gonna be there for the first game. We’ll see how it goes.”

Other news
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wheels his belongings into a dorm room at Missouri Western State University during the first day of NFL football training camp on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Chiefs’ Mahomes ready to build off second Super Bowl title going into training camp
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at training camp Tuesday with the understanding that he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates need to be better in 2023 if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Toney tweaked his knee just minutes into Sunday’s opening practice of the team’s training camp at Missouri Western State University. Toney was receiving punts during warmups when he injured the cartilage in his knee. Reid said Toney previously had surgery on the same knee while with the New York Giants.

“He might have had a little something in there anyways, and it just caught a little bit more,” Reid said. “So you take care of those things.”

The Chiefs expect a significant role from Toney this season after he joined the club last season in an Oct. 27 trade with the Giants. Toney played in parts of seven games with the Chiefs while hauling in 14 catches for 171 yards and two scores. He also played a key role in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, catching a 5-yard touchdown pass and returning a punt for 65 yards that set up another score.

With the speedster Toney on the sideline for now, quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects to lean more on the team’s other starting receivers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. Justin Watson and rookie Rashee Rice also saw more snaps in practice with Toney missing.

Mahomes believes the team’s offense can adjust without Toney out of the lineup.

“When Kadarius is in there, we run it one way because of his talent and what he can do,” Mahomes said. “When he’s not in there, we can run a different way to really accelerate the other guys’ talents. Guys like Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice will step up as well as guys like Marquez and Justin Watson.”

Reid says he’s not concerned about Toney falling behind while missing training camp with the injury.

“I’m glad they caught it, you know that it happened this early, where he can get himself back and we got a lot of time still left,” Reid said. “He’s a smart kid. He picks this stuff up fairly easy. I don’t think he’s going to have a tough time getting back in. It’s just getting back into football shape.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL