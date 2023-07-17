FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Chiefs look for new offensive tackles, wide receivers to step up in training camp

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson, left, presents the best team award to NFL football player Patrick Mahomes on behalf of the Kansas City Chiefs at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
1 of 2 | 

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson, left, presents the best team award to NFL football player Patrick Mahomes on behalf of the Kansas City Chiefs at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark Terrill/Invision/AP
Former professional boxer Mike Tyson, from left, and Lil Rel Howery present the best team award to NFL football player Patrick Mahomes on behalf of the Kansas City Chiefs at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2 of 2 | 

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson, from left, and Lil Rel Howery present the best team award to NFL football player Patrick Mahomes on behalf of the Kansas City Chiefs at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark Terrill/Invision/AP
 
Share

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (17-3)

CAMP SITE: St. Joseph, Missouri

KEY ADDITIONS: LT Donovan Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, DE Charles Omenihu, LB Drue Tranquill, SS Mike Edwards, QB Blaine Gabbert, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, WR Rashee Rice, OL Wanya Morris, WR Richie James, DE Matt Dickerson.

KEY LOSSES: LT Orlando Brown Jr., RT Andrew Wylie, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, FS Juan Thornhill, DT Khalen Saunders, DE Frank Clark, FB Michael Burton, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Carlos Dunlap.

Other news
FILE - TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) runs against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says third-round draft choice Kendre Miller and fourth-round draft choice Nick Saldiveri are among a handful of players the club has placed on injury lists with a week left before the opening of training camp, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Saints draftees Miller, Saldiveri deemed unfit to practice as camp approaches
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says third-round draft choice Kendre Miller and fourth-round draft choice Nick Saldiveri are among a handful of players the club has placed on injury lists with a week left before the opening of training camp.
Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rookie coach Zach Arnett will keep physicality and tenacity at Mississippi State
Zach Arnett is the lone rookie among the Southeastern Conference’s 14 head coaches. He’s also the youngest at 36 along with being the first of Hispanic descent in the league’s history.
FILE -Atlanta Braves President and CEO Terry McGuirk speaks during an event celebrating the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Washington. Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media. Perhaps most notable is fans will be able to purchase stock in the newly created Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc., and become owners of the team. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Braves executives say it’s business as usual following spinoff from Liberty Media
Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media.
Pittsburgh Pirates first round draft pick, pitcher Paul Skenes, left, poses with Pirates general manager Ben Cherington after signing with the team in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Pirates drafted Skenes first player overall in this year's Major League Baseball draft. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Top overall draft pick Paul Skenes gets record $9.2 million signing bonus from Pirates
Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus.

KEY STORYLINES: The Super Bowl champions were unable to agree to a long-term deal with Brown and allowed him to walk in free agency, along with Wylie, which means both offensive tackles protecting QB Patrick Mahomes are new this season. The Chiefs signed veterans in Smith and Taylor that have had up-and-down careers in the NFL. Elsewhere on offense, the Chiefs have a deep but largely unproven WR group that includes Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice, second-round picks the past two years. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney will lead the way but others must step up. On defense, first-round pick Anudike-Uzomah and Omenihu will be counted upon to help replace the pressure that Clark and Dunlap produced off the edge. Clark was released to save money and Dunlap left in free agency. The other big question mark is whether the Chiefs and star DT Chris Jones will agree to a long-term contract. Jones skipped the entire offseason program, including their mandatory minicamp.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +600

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL