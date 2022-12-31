Police in Kansas City kill man after chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating after officers shot and killed a man following a chase.

Kansas City Police Capt. Leslie Foreman told the Kansas City Star that the incident began about 8 a.m. Friday when a man called police looking for help after his car broke down. When an officer arrived the man emerged from nearby woods pointing a gun.

The man jumped into the officer’s car and led police on a chase. He eventually stopped, exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at officers. Multiple officers opened fire, Foreman said. The officers who fired have been placed on administrative leave but the exact number of officers is unclear, she said.

Emergency responders tried to treat the man but he was later declared dead at the scene. Foreman said a gun was found at the scene.