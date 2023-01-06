Kansas City man sentenced after 2018 shootings left 3 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison in the shooting deaths of three people and the wounding of two others, including a 4-year-old child, in 2018.

Issac J. Fisher, 39, was sentenced Thursday to two life sentences with no chance of parole and another life sentence, which will run consecutively, as well as sentences for 14 other counts.

He was convicted in October for the shootings, which occurred within an hour on Oct. 7, 2018 at three separate locations in south Kansas City and Raytown, prosecutors said.

The dead included Angenette Hollins, 34, the mother of Fisher’s children; his stepbrother, Jarrin A. Walton; and his cousin, Jason L. Jones. Another adult and a 4-year-old child were injured in one of the shootings.

Court records indicate Fisher argued with Hollins at her home and a witness heard four of five gunshots. He was seen leaving the scene with a handgun, prosecutors said.

He then stole a car at another home and drove to Walton’s home in Raytown, where he fatally shot his stepbrother and shot and injured another adult and a 4-year-old child, according to court records. A 1-year-old was not injured.

He then drove to his Jones’ home in Kansas City, where he shot his cousin, prosecutors said.