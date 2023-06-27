A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Kansas City man charged with murder after shooting left 3 dead, 6 wounded

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man originally charged with assault after a shooting that left three people dead and six wounded was charged Tuesday with three counts of second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Keivon Greene, 26, was one of two suspects in the shooting early Sunday at an auto shop that was known to host after-hours parties.

The victims were Jasity J. Strong, 28; Camden M. Brown, 29; and Nikko A. Manning, 22. The six people who were wounded did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Greene was charged with second-degree murder in Brown and Manning’s homicides and second-degree felony murder in Strong’s death.

It wasn’t clear if Greene fired the shot that killed Strong but he was the person who started the events that led to all three deaths, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said, making him accountable for all the deaths.

Prosecutors also charged Greene with two counts of armed criminal action. He was charged with assault on Monday.

Greene had posted $1,000 cash bond about two days before the shooting on felony charges of resisting arrest and drug possession in Independence, an eastern suburb of Kansas City, Missouri.

Baker said the motive for the shooting is under investigation but that it appears it was started by a “small dispute.”

Online court records do not name an attorney for Greene.