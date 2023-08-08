FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
50 years of hip-hop: In their own words
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
Colombia's Leicy Santos, up, and Colombia's Daniela Caracas celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jamaica and Colombia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Colombia advances to quarterfinals
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News

Kansas officer wounded in weekend shootout that killed a car chase suspect has died of injuries

 
Share

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City police officer who was wounded in a shootout that killed a car chase suspect has died, authorities said.

Police in Fairway, Kansas, announced late Monday in a news release that Officer Jonah Oswald died of injuries suffered in the Sunday morning shooting at a QuikTrip store in neighboring Mission, Kansas. The 29-year-old was a four-year veteran of the police force and leaves behind a wife and two young children. Police said the family has asked for privacy.

“We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many,” Chief J.P. Thurlo said.

Police in the nearby suburb of Lenexa, Kansas, said it all started when Shannon Wayne Marshall, 40, from the town of Ashland City, Tennessee, near Nashville, fled from police along Interstate 35 in what officers believed was a stolen car. When officers initially found the vehicle, police said the driver struck a patrol car and fled.

Police from multiple agencies had been trying to arrest him when gunfire broke out. Marshall died in the shootout and Oswald was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

A second suspect, Andrea Rene Cothran, 32, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged Tuesday with aggravated battery, fleeing law enforcement, felony theft and reckless driving. Her bond was set at $1 million. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

A Johnson County law enforcement team that is charged with reviewing officer-involved shootings is investigating.