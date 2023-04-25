Diamondbacks meet the Royals with 1-0 series lead

Kansas City Royals (5-17, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (1-2, 8.14 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -138, Royals +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0.

Arizona has a 7-5 record in home games and a 12-11 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .425 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Kansas City has gone 4-6 on the road and 5-17 overall. The Royals have gone 4-14 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has a .294 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has eight doubles and four home runs. Ketel Marte is 12-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino leads the Royals with a .291 batting average, and has seven doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and seven RBI. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-38 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

Royals: 2-8, .235 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: MJ Melendez: day-to-day (back), Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .