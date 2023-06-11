Royals look to stop 6-game road skid, play the Orioles

Kansas City Royals (18-46, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-24, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.87 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -180, Royals +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Baltimore Orioles looking to break a six-game road skid.

Baltimore is 19-12 in home games and 40-24 overall. The Orioles have hit 74 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Kansas City is 9-23 on the road and 18-46 overall. The Royals have gone 5-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .302 batting average, and has 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 14 walks and 27 RBI. Adley Rutschman is 11-for-40 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez has a .269 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 13 doubles and 12 home runs. Nick Pratto is 11-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Royals: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (illness), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .