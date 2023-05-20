White Sox meet the Royals with 1-0 series lead

Kansas City Royals (14-32, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (17-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-7, 6.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (2-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -186, Royals +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Kansas City Royals.

Chicago has a 10-13 record in home games and a 17-29 record overall. The White Sox have a 10-24 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Kansas City is 14-32 overall and 8-15 on the road. The Royals are 7-25 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Royals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 12 doubles and 10 RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 11-for-39 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez has a .277 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 10 doubles and nine home runs. MJ Melendez is 10-for-35 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.17 ERA, even run differential

Royals: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

Royals: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .