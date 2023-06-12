Royals open 3-game series with the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (31-35, third in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (18-47, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.27 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -119, Reds -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 9-23 record in home games and an 18-47 record overall. The Royals have a 5-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has gone 14-17 on the road and 31-35 overall. The Reds are 20-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has a .273 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 14 doubles and 13 home runs. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-40 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBI for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 9-for-35 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, .209 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Reds: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .