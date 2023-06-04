AP NEWS
Royals look to break skid in game against the Rockies

By The Associated PressJune 4, 2023 GMT

Colorado Rockies (26-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-41, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (3-4, 7.12 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Royals -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals aim to stop a three-game slide when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Kansas City has an 8-23 record at home and a 17-41 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Colorado has an 11-20 record on the road and a 26-34 record overall. The Rockies have gone 8-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 12 doubles and 12 home runs for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Ryan McMahon has 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .263 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 13-for-39 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .256 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

    Rockies: 5-5, .288 batting average, 5.85 ERA, outscored by four runs

    INJURIES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

