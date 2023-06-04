Royals look to break skid in game against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (26-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-41, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (3-4, 7.12 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals aim to stop a three-game slide when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Kansas City has an 8-23 record at home and a 17-41 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Colorado has an 11-20 record on the road and a 26-34 record overall. The Rockies have gone 8-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 12 doubles and 12 home runs for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .263 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 13-for-39 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .256 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rockies: 5-5, .288 batting average, 5.85 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .