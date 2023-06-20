Royals try to end 8-game road skid, play the Tigers
Kansas City Royals (19-53, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (31-40, third in the AL Central)
Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-3, 5.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -147, Royals +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will aim to stop an eight-game road skid when they take on the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit has a 31-40 record overall and a 16-18 record in home games. The Tigers have a 23-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
Kansas City has a 19-53 record overall and a 9-25 record on the road. The Royals are 5-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Tigers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 34 RBI for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 9-for-21 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.
Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 36 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 8-for-38 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
Royals: 1-9, .249 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 26 runs
INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Vierling: day-to-day (back), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Royals: Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
