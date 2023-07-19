Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
Sports

Royals place left-hander Daniel Lynch on injured list with shoulder strain

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals put left-hander Daniel Lynch on the injured list with a strained shoulder and recalled reliever Austin Cox from Triple-A Omaha before their game Wednesday night against the Detroit Tigers.

Lynch, one of the Royals’ bright young starters, missed the first two months of the season with a similar strain. He was on a hot streak before the All-Star break, allowing three runs or fewer in four straight starts, but Lynch experienced a dip in velocity while going six inning on July 7 in Cleveland and it continued during Tuesday night’s start against Detroit.

Lynch earned the win, but allowed five runs over five innings against the Tigers.

Other news
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches Detroit Tigers to 3-2 win over Kansas City Royals
Eduardo Rodriguez allowed two runs and four hits over seven dominant innings, and Miguel Cabrera drove in the go-ahead run, as the Detroit Tigers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.
Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia celebrates on second after hitting a two-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dairon Blanco has 4 hits and 3 RBIs to help Royals outscore Tigers 11-10
Dairon Blanco tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals overcame Spencer Torkelson’s two-homer night to outscore the Detroit Tigers 11-10 on Tuesday.
Detroit Tigers' Matt Vierling celebrates on second after hitting a two-run double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Vierling’s 2-run double lifts Tigers to 3-2 win, Royals’ 9th loss in 11 games
Matt Vierling capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run double that lifted the Detroit Tigers over Kansas City 3-2 and sent the Royals to their ninth loss in 11 games.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Miller strong in his return from injury and Raleigh homers as the Mariners top the Tigers 2-0
Bryce Miller tossed five sharp innings in his return from the injured list, Cal Raleigh hit his 12th home run and the Seattle Mariners avoided a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Royals plan to keep Lynch throwing side sessions on the injured list with the expectation that he will rejoin the club in two weeks. In the meantime, they have Zack Greinke ready to return from the list Thursday and take Lynch’s spot in the rotation.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports