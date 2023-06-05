Royals visit the Marlins to start 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (18-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (32-28, second in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -176, Royals +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series.

Miami is 32-28 overall and 18-13 in home games. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.30 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Kansas City has an 18-41 record overall and a 9-18 record on the road. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .232.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 28 extra base hits (11 doubles and 17 home runs). Garrett Cooper is 8-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 16 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .255 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .293 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Royals: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Carlos Hernandez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .