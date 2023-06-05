AP NEWS
Royals visit the Marlins to start 3-game series

By The Associated PressJune 5, 2023 GMT

Kansas City Royals (18-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (32-28, second in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -176, Royals +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series.

Miami is 32-28 overall and 18-13 in home games. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.30 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Kansas City has an 18-41 record overall and a 9-18 record on the road. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .232.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 28 extra base hits (11 doubles and 17 home runs). Garrett Cooper is 8-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Vinnie Pasquantino has 16 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .255 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .293 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

    Royals: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by one run

    INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Royals: Carlos Hernandez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

