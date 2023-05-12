Royals visit the Brewers to open 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (12-27, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-17, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Josh Taylor (0-0, 6.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -239, Royals +196; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 10-8 record in home games and a 20-17 record overall. The Brewers are 6-2 in games decided by one run.

Kansas City is 12-27 overall and 6-10 in road games. Royals hitters have a collective .302 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, 10 home runs and 23 RBI for the Brewers. William Contreras is 8-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .290 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 13-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Royals: 5-5, .292 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .