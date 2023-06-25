Royals bring 2-1 series lead over Rays into game 4
Kansas City Royals (22-55, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (53-27, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (2-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -261, Royals +215; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Tampa Bay is 53-27 overall and 33-10 at home. The Rays are first in the AL with 122 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.
Kansas City is 12-27 on the road and 22-55 overall. The Royals have a 10-42 record in games when they have given up a home run.
The teams play Sunday for the fourth time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with 14 home runs while slugging .493. Francisco Mejia is 6-for-24 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.
Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break
Reds call up Wong and Salazar, send Stoudt to Triple-A and designate Wynne for assignment
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg
From Yankees caps to unbuttoned jerseys, MLB is hoping fashion fuels interest in France
Salvador Perez leads the Royals with a .266 batting average, and has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI. Maikel Garcia is 14-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .293 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs
Royals: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 16 runs
INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Royals: Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.