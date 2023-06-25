Royals bring 2-1 series lead over Rays into game 4

Kansas City Royals (22-55, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (53-27, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (2-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -261, Royals +215; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 53-27 overall and 33-10 at home. The Rays are first in the AL with 122 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Kansas City is 12-27 on the road and 22-55 overall. The Royals have a 10-42 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with 14 home runs while slugging .493. Francisco Mejia is 6-for-24 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with a .266 batting average, and has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI. Maikel Garcia is 14-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .293 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .