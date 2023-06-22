AP NEWS
Rays start 4-game series at home against the Royals

By The Associated PressJune 22, 2023 GMT

Kansas City Royals (20-54, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (52-25, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jose Cuas (3-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -374, Royals +295; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Tampa Bay is 32-8 at home and 52-25 overall. The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.54.

Kansas City is 20-54 overall and 10-26 in road games. The Royals have a 5-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has eight home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .287 for the Rays. Luke Raley is 13-for-36 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Bobby Witt Jr. has 11 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

    Royals: 2-8, .253 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

    INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Royals: Matt Beaty: day-to-day (whiplash), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

