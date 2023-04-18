Royals enter matchup against the Rangers on losing streak

Texas Rangers (10-6, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-13, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 6.32 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (2-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -123, Royals +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals head into a matchup with the Texas Rangers after losing four games in a row.

Kansas City is 1-10 in home games and 4-13 overall. The Royals have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.82.

Texas has a 10-6 record overall and a 4-3 record in road games. The Rangers are sixth in the AL with 18 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI while hitting .262 for the Royals. Witt Jr. is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Josh Jung leads the Rangers with a .288 batting average, and has three doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI. Corey Seager is 13-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jon Gray: day-to-day (forearm), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

