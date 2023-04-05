Kansas City Royals host the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays (2-3) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-4)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -182, Royals +154; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals square off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Kansas City had a 65-96 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals batted .244 as a team in the 2022 season with a .687 OPS.

Toronto had a 92-70 record overall and a 45-36 record in road games last season. The Blue Jays scored 4.8 runs per game while allowing 4.2 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .