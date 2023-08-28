US Open Tennis
Trump trial date set
Back to school
Tropical Storm Idalia
Jacksonville racist attack
Race and Ethnicity

Kansas college reaches settlement in lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black athletes

 
Share

HIGHLAND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas community college that was accused of trying to reduce the number of Black student-athletes has agreed to a settlement, the Justice Department announced Monday.

The department said in a news release that the agreement requires Highland Community College to make its disciplinary proceedings more fair, to provide more training and to improve its procedures for responding to student complaints.

A university spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a phone message or email seeking comment.

The agreement resolves the department’s investigation into complaints that Black students were targeted for searches and disciplined more severely than their white peers, resulting in their unfair removal from campus housing, or even expulsion, the department said in the release.

Other news
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in El Dorado, Kan. On Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, authorities in Oklahoma and Missouri said they are investigating whether the BTK serial killer was responsible for other homicides, with their search leading them to dig on Tuesday, Aug. 22, near his former Kansas property. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, Pool, File)
Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases
This screen grab of security camera footage provided by Eric Meyer shows his mother, Joan Meyer, ordering police officers to get out of her house as they searched it on Aug. 11, 2023, in Marion, Kan. Joan Meyer, who was 98, died the next day. Her son, Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer, blames his mother's death on the stress caused by the search. (Eric Meyer via AP)
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
Eric Meyer, publisher of the Marion County Record, talks to one of his reporters in the weekly newspaper's newsroom, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Marion, Kan. Local police raided the newspaper on Friday, Aug. 11, seizing computers and cellphones, and some of the equipment has been returned. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
The initial online search that spurred a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says

“No college student should have their educational experience marred or disrupted by discrimination based on their race,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The allegations led to lawsuits, one filed by former coaches and another by former athletes.

The coaches’ suit, which was settled this year, alleged that the school intimidated Black student-athletes into leaving and told coaches not to recruit African Americans.

The American Civil Liberties Union alleged in another suit that Highland expelled Black students for minor or bogus infractions and subjected them to arbitrary searches, surveillance and harassment on campus. In that case, the school agreed to pay as much as $15,000 to four students and pledged to provide anti-discrimination and Fourth Amendment training to staff members and administrators.

Highland has about 3,200 students and is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City, Missouri. Fewer than 6% of the students are African American, but half or more of the student-athletes, until recently, were Black and came from out of state, according to the lawsuit.