The Kansas Highway Patrol’s ‘Two-Step’ tactic tramples motorists’ rights, a judge rules

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
U.S. News

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s ‘Two-Step’ tactic tramples motorists’ rights, a judge rules

FILE - In this April 5, 2012 photo, A Kansas Highway Patrol retro patrol car is parked outside their headquarters in Wichita, Kan. A federal judge has found that a Kansas Highway Patrol practice known as the “Kansas Two-Step” violates motorists' constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and targets motorists traveling from states where marijuana is legal. Senior U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil also notified the patrol in her ruling Friday, July 21, 2023, that she is ready to impose changes in its policing practices. (Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

FILE - In this April 5, 2012 photo, A Kansas Highway Patrol retro patrol car is parked outside their headquarters in Wichita, Kan. A federal judge has found that a Kansas Highway Patrol practice known as the “Kansas Two-Step” violates motorists’ constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and targets motorists traveling from states where marijuana is legal. Senior U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil also notified the patrol in her ruling Friday, July 21, 2023, that she is ready to impose changes in its policing practices. (Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JOHN HANNA
 
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A tactic known as the “Kansas Two-Step” that’s been used by the state Highway Patrol for years to detain out-of-state motorists long enough to find a reason to search their vehicles for illegal drugs violates motorists’ constitutional right against unreasonable searches, a federal judge declared Friday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil also notified the patrol that she is ready to impose changes in its policing practices and appoint a special master to audit its work for at least four years.

The changes would include a requirement that troopers specifically inform motorists they stop that they have the right to reject a search or to revoke consent for one at any time — when under the “Two-Step,” patrol officers avoid telling motorists they are free to go.

Other news
In this undated photo provided by Diana Allen is her daughter, Charity Perry, after she won an award for spiciest chili in a competition. Perry's body was found on April 24, 2023, near a state park alongside the Columbia River, east of Portland, Oregon. Prosecutors said Monday, July 17, 2023, that investigators have linked her case and the cases of three other women found dead and that a person of interest has been identified. (Diana Allen via AP)
Man linked to deaths of four women in Oregon reportedly assaulted one earlier, victim’s father says
A man being investigated in the deaths of four women in Oregon had previously attacked and choked one of them, the woman’s father told a newspaper reporter.
FILE - Forensic scientist Henry Lee testifies during a murder trial on Sept. 15, 2003, in Durham, N.C. A federal judge on Friday, July 21, 2023, has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two men to prison, one for more than three decades, for a crime they did not commit. (Bill Willcox/The Herald-Sun via AP, Pool)
Judge finds forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case
A federal judge has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two men to prison for decades for a crime they did not commit.
FILE - Violent rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. A former Republican legislative candidate who traveled to Washington for former President Donald Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally was arrested Friday, July 21, 2023, and charged with federal crimes for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, officials said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
A former Republican legislative candidate has been charged for his role in the US Capitol riot
A former Republican legislative candidate who traveled to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally has been charged with federal crimes for his role in the 2021 U.S.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s request to hear his appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd, and his attorney said Wednesday, July 19, that they will now take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Minneapolis police reforms leader hired following George Floyd’s murder retiring after a year
The law enforcement veteran appointed to oversee reforms at the Minneapolis police department in the wake of George Floyd’s killing plans to retire in September.

Vratil issued a scathing, 79-page order in two separate lawsuits filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three motorists and two passengers traveling in 2017, 2018 and 2019 from neighboring Colorado, which has legalized recreational marijuana use.

Vratil concluded that the patrol targeted motorists traveling along Interstate 70 to or from states that have legalized either the medical or recreational use of marijuana. Kansas has authorized neither.

With the “Two-Step,” troopers finish the initial traffic stop, issuing a ticket or a warning, and start to walk away, then turn back to talk more to the motorist. That allows them to keep looking for grounds for a vehicle search or to buy time to get drug-sniffing dogs to the scene.

Vratil said the patrol “waged war on motorists.”

“The war is basically a question of numbers: stop enough cars, and you’re bound to discover drugs. And what’s the harm if a few constitutional rights are trampled along the way?” she wrote.

Neither the patrol nor Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office responded immediately to text and email messages seeking comment Friday. The patrol has defended its tactics as a response to I-70 serving as a major “corridor” for drug traffickers.

Vratil listed nearly four pages of restrictions on the patrol’s policing that she plans to impose, giving the parties in the lawsuits until Aug. 7 to tell her in writing why she shouldn’t. Troopers would be required to get a supervisor’s approval to conduct a vehicle search, and the patrol would have to keep a log of all such requests and who approved them.

The judge, an appointee of Republican President George H.W. Bush, said she would require troopers to “affirmatively inform” motorists of their right to refuse to allow searches of their vehicles. She concluded that that troopers “are more than happy to exploit (motorists’) lack of knowledge of their legal rights” and “pressure drivers to submit to extended detentions,” so that they “do not feel free to leave.”

The ACLU of Kansas and other civil rights advocates have argued for years that the patrol has subjected out-of-state motorists to searches that violate the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that protects people against unreasonable searches and seizures.

“This is a huge win — for our clients and for anyone else who travels on Kansas highways,” Sharon Brett, the ACLU of Kansas’ legal director, said in a statement. “It also demonstrates that courts will not tolerate the cowboy mentality of policing that subjects our citizens to conditions of humiliation, degradation, and, in some tragic cases, violence.”

Questions about the patrol’s tactics became more visible after Colorado legalized recreational marijuana almost a decade ago. Missouri did the same in 2022, and Oklahoma allows the medical use of marijuana. Only a handful of states don’t allow at least medical use.

Vratil wrote that state traffic laws create a host of possible reasons to stop a motorist initially. But she added that the factors troopers used to justify having a “reasonable suspicion” about a possible drug crime — such as a motorist’s travel plans — “are so ordinary and benign” that they could apply to thousands of drivers.

The judge also noted that troopers are trained to end their initial traffic stop with phrases such as “have a safe trip,” “take care,” or “have a good day.”

“The KHP trains troopers not to inform a motorist that he or she is free to go,” Vratil wrote.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna