Wichita police arrest man accused of walking into a hospital and raping 3 patients

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man walked into a Wichita hospital and raped three female patients there before being caught and arrested, police said Friday.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old Wichita man around 2 a.m. Thursday, a Wichita police spokesperson, Officer Juan Rebolledo, said.

The man was arrested at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis after being caught and fighting with security guards at the hospital, according to a report by The Wichita Eagle. The man was not an employee nor a patient at the hospital at the time of the assaults and his arrest, Rebolledo said.

The police spokesperson declined to release other details, including the ages of the victims and their medical conditions, citing victim privacy.

The suspect was being held Friday at the Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of rape.