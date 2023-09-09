Will Howard passes for 3 TDs and runs for 2 others to lead No. 15 K-State past Troy 42-13
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws against Troy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
Kansas State wide receiver Jadon Jackson (0) carries the ball against Troy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Troy wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire (11) stretches for yardage while being tackled by Kansas State cornerback Donovan McIntosh (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward (9) is tackled by Troy safety Dell Pettus (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Troy wide receiver Chris Lewis (6) tackles Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III, after Lee intercepted a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Troy cornerback Reddy Steward (2) celebrates his interception of Kansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others as No. 15 Kansas State defeated Troy 42-13 Saturday.
Howard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jadon Jackson and 39 yards to Philip Brooks to help the Wildcats (2-0) to a 21-10 lead at half, and his 2-yard run late in the third quarter made it an 18-point game.
Howard finished 21 of 32 for 250 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.
K-State held the Trojans (1-1) to 286 total yards a week after they gained 540 against Stephen F. Austin.
Troy’s Gunnar Watson was 17 of 32 for 167 yards with a touchdown and interception.
The Wildcats put the game out of reach with a nine-play, 76-yard drive capped by Howard’s 1-yard shovel pass to Treshaun Ward for a 35-13 lead.
Troy had pulled within 14-10 with 52 seconds left in the second quarter on Watson’s 21-yard TD pass to Chris Lewis. Lewis made a dazzling one-handed catch in the end zone.
Kansas State had a huge answer just before halftime when Howard found Brooks on a crossing pattern for the 39-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left. Brooks caught the ball around the 20 and raced up the sideline for the score and a 21-10 halftime lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State did not overlook Troy. After being stunned at home by non-Power Five opponents in two of the last three seasons, the Wildcats defended the home field with a strong defensive effort.
UP NEXT
Troy: Trojans will return home to face James Madison for their Sun Belt Conference opener.
Kansas State: Wildcats will travel to Columbia, Missouri, for a matchup with their former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Missouri.
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll