Kansas Bureau of Investigation director to retire in January

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Bureau of Investigation Director Kirk Thompson said Thursday he plans to retire in January after more than a decade of leading the state’s largest criminal investigation agency.

Newly elected Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, will name Thompson’s replacement, who will need to be confirmed by the Kansas Senate.

Thompson was appointed as KBI director by outgoing Attorney General Derek Schmidt in July 2011. He has served more than 46 years in Kansas law enforcement and joined the KBI in 1979.

The KBI said in a news release that Thompson had been considering retirement for several months and agency employees were formally notified in late November. His retirement is effective Jan. 10.

“Several well-qualified candidates have expressed interest in the position over the past few months and we are reviewing those options to find the right fit and experience to guide the agency into the future,” said state Sen. J.R. Claeys, a Salina Republican and a member of Kobach’s transition team.

Thompson is the second state agency leader to announce their departure this week. Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said Tuesday that she would step down this month ahead of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s second term.