Katie Volynets grabs last 7 games to beat Potapova in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Katie Volynets saved a match point and grabbed the last seven games to come back and beat third-seeded Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday to reach her first WTA quarterfinal at the ATX Open.

Volynets, a 21-year-old born in California who is ranked 92nd, was just a point from defeat while trailing 5-0 in the third set and facing a break point. But she claimed the next three points to hold serve there and was on her way to the big turnaround.

She wound up taking 27 of the match’s last 32 points.

In January, Volynets qualified for the Australian Open and reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Now Volynets will face Peyton Stearns or Mirjam Bjorklund for a spot in the semifinals at the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in the Texas capital.

The highest-seeded woman left in the field, No. 4 Sloane Stephens, was scheduled to play qualifier Heather Watson later Wednesday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports