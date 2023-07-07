Ke’Bryan Hayes activated from injured list by Pirates

FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
Sports

Ke’Bryan Hayes activated from injured list by Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Palacios (54) scores on a single hit by Ke'Bryan Hayes during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday and hit leadoff against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hayes had been sidelined since June 24 by lower back inflammation. He entered hitting .254 with 16 doubles and 32 RBIs.

Right-hander Roansy Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. The 23-year-old is 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA this season in 11 starts and eight relief appearances. He allowed four runs in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s 6-4 loss, giving up consecutive homers to J.D. Martinez and David Peralta.

___

