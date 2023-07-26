FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Sports

Kei Nishikori wins in his first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip surgery

 
ATLANTA (AP) — Kei Nishikori won Tuesday in his first ATP Tour event in two years, beating Jordan Thompson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in the Atlanta Open.

The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up from Japan hadn’t played on tour since Indian Wells in October 2021. He then underwent hip surgery in January 2022 and was out of action for more than 17 months.

He returned to competition in June, winning a Challenger Tour event in Puerto Rico.

Other news
FILE - Members of the Geneva branch of Ukrainian society in Switzerland protest during a rally to urge International Olympic Committee to reconsider their decision of participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under white neutral flag at the next 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in front of the IOC headquarters, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Russians can qualify for Olympic spots in some sports. That doesn’t mean they’ll be allowed in Paris
Some governing bodies are allowing Russian athletes back into Olympic qualifying competitions. But the International Olympic Committee says it hasn’t decided if they can compete at the Paris Games.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls as he returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.
The winner Pedro Cachin of Argentina kisses his dog Tango after the victory against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain during their final match at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Pedro Cachin beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 in the Swiss Open final Sunday to win his first tour-level title.
FILE - Vera Zvonareva of Russia returns the ball to Danielle Collins of the U.S., during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Former world No.2, Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland for a WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, Poland's Ministry of the Interior says Sunday, July 23, 2023. Poland, which supports Ukraine in its war against Russia’s aggression, said that Zvonareva was on a ban list and has not been allowed in for reasons of state and public security. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Russia’s Zvonareva banned from entering Poland for WTA 250 tournament
Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland, the country’s Ministry of the Interior says.

“I’m really happy the way I played today, because I mean a played a couple Challengers last couple of weeks, but today against Jordan it’s a different level than playing in the Challengers,” Nishikori said, “and first game I was like, ‘Oh, I have to play good today,’ and I did. I did quite well today.”

Nishikori, 33, has fallen to No. 439 in the ATP Tour rankings. He reached No. 4 in 2015, shortly after his semifinal victory over Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open made him the first male Grand Slam singles finalist from Asia.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports