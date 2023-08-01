Kei Nishikori withdraws from the DC Open. It was supposed to be his comeback’s 2nd event

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Sports

Kei Nishikori withdraws from the DC Open. It was supposed to be his comeback’s 2nd event

Kei Nishikori returns the ball to Taylor Fritz during a quarterfinal match at the Atlanta Tennis Open at Atlantic Station, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Kei Nishikori returns the ball to Taylor Fritz during a quarterfinal match at the Atlanta Tennis Open at Atlantic Station, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kei Nishikori pulled out of the DC Open on Tuesday because of an injured left knee shortly before he was scheduled to play what was supposed to be his first match at the second ATP tournament of a comeback from hip surgery.

Nishikori, a 33-year-old from Japan who was the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, returned to top-level tennis last week in Atlanta. He reached the quarterfinals there before losing to eventual champion Taylor Fritz.

That was Nishikori’s first ATP Tour event since October 2021. He had an operation on his hip in January 2022.

His ranking is No. 353 this week. Nishikori made it as high as No. 4 in early 2015, about six months after his semifinal victory over Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open made him the first male Grand Slam singles finalist from Asia.

Nishikori was replaced in the draw in Washington by Sho Shimabukuro, who lost in qualifying.

Shimabukuro was scheduled to meet Lloyd Harris on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to face Wimbledon quarterfinalist Chris Eubanks in the second round at the hard-court tournament.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis