Sports

Chicago White Sox place reliever Joe Kelly on 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly walks through the dugout after being pulled during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Chicago. The Marlins won 5-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with right elbow inflammation.

The White Sox also recalled right-hander Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte. Jimmy Lambert, another right-hander, was added to the roster as the 27th player for the team’s doubleheader against Toronto.

Kelly surrendered Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-run homer in the eighth inning of the Blue Jays’ 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Wednesday night’s matchup was postponed by rain.

Manager Pedro Grifol said Kelly’s elbow issue surfaced after his outing in the series opener.

“The only thing I can say is he’s going to rest up, regroup,” Grifol said. “The last time he did this, he went four weeks without giving up a run. So I’m hoping that’s the case again. But there’s nothing really that’s alarming or concerning, he’s just going to take a break.”

The 35-year-old Kelly missed a couple weeks in April with a right groin strain. He also was on the paternity list for a couple days at the beginning of May.

A healthy Kelly could be a potential trade chip for Chicago if it continues to struggle. The veteran reliever had a string of 10 consecutive scoreless appearances from April 30 to May 23.

Kelly is 1-4 with a 4.82 ERA in 29 appearances on the year. He has a 3.55 ERA in 40 career postseason appearances.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports