Ex-NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is chasing his next chance. That means playing in Europe.

By The Associated Press (AP) — Former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is headed to Europe.

AS Monaco said Friday it has signed Walker for the upcoming season, which will mark Walker’s first playing stint in the EuroLeague.

The 6-foot guard was a three-time NBA All-Star in Charlotte, and then in his first season in Boston in 2019-20. But the 33-year-old Walker has missed significant time recently with knee issues, including playing 37 games with New York in 2021-22 and just nine games with Dallas last season.

Walker has averaged 19.3 points for his 12-year NBA career, which followed him almost single-handedly powering Connecticut to the 2011 NCAA championship in a remarkable late-season run.

Monaco won its first French pro league title last season by beating the Metropolitans 92 and eventual No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

