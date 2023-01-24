Kentucky has 2nd high-ground site to relocate flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — State officials have secured another eastern Kentucky site with higher ground to build new homes for flooding victims.

The 50-acre site is just a few miles from downtown Hazard, and the first-phase plan includes 150 new homes, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday. The construction will be partially funded by the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which was set up after the historic flooding in late July.

The governor said rebuilding in areas away from flood risks would offer families better infrastructure and new homes that are more energy efficient.

In December, Beshear announced the first site for higher ground homes, a 75-acre parcel of land in Knott County.

Paul Ison, whose family donated the Hazard land, said the new housing would help attract new business to the area.

The governor’s office said additional parcels of land in Perry, Knott, Letcher and Breathitt counties will be developed in later phases. The flood relief fund has raised over $13 million from donors.